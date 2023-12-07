OVETT, Mississippi (WJW) – Investigators in Mississippi believe the death of a 11-year-old boy who was killed by his sister was a tragic accident.

The victim and his 12-year-old sister were hunting rabbits Saturday, when the boy was shot by the sister, according to The Clarion Ledger.

PEOPLE reports the 11-year-old was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

According to The Clarion Ledger, the boy had knelt down and handed his sister the rifle so she could take a shot at a rabbit, but he stood up as she pulled the trigger and was shot.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is taking the lead in the investigation since the shooting was hunting related.

The kids were with their 19-year-old stepbrother at the time of the incident, according to reports.