11-year-old Mentor boy donates hair, raises money to make wigs for kids battling cancer

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — An 11-year-old boy who let his hair grow to almost a foot and a half long, finally got a haircut after more than three years. The kid from Mentor says he’s not sporting a new hairstyle to enhance his appearance, but to help children in their battle against cancer.

“I’m nervous. I’m not sure what the length should be,” said Kilian Turcovsky, as he sat in the chair before his haircut.

Turcovsky was about to get a new haircut for a worthy cause. For the past three and half years, he has let his striking red hair grow to nearly a foot and a half long, inspired by NHL hockey players.

“It’s gonna feel a little awkward ’cause whenever I bend down, I won’t have hair in my eyes,” he joked.

Kilian’s parents told him about Wigs for Kids, an organization that provides wigs for children who lose their hair due to medical conditions. Thursday evening, Jen Bergem, owner of Haven Hairco in Mentor went to work tying Kilian’s hair into locks and snipping them off one-by-one.

“It takes 12 ponytails to make one wig, but his hair is so thick,” Bergem explained.

“It means a lot because when they start to losing their hair, if that would happen to me, I’d probably be very upset, next thing you know, you have a really cool wig,” said the boy.

Kilian says his mom discovered it takes $1,800 to make each wig, so he decided to do more than provide the hair, but raise money too.

“I ended up raising $2,125,” said Turcovsky.

“He didn’t expect anything in return. He wanted to grow out his hair and he wanted to raise money,” said Kilian’s mother, Elizabeth Turcovsky.

“It made me feel good that his immediate thoughts were to make somebody else feel good and you can’t teach that, you can hope for it,” said his father Greg Turcovsky.

Before leaving the salon, Kilian received a call directly from Jeffrey Paul, the founder of Wigs for Kids, who heard about his generosity.

“I know a little girl, who happens to be right in the Cleveland area who could wear that hair and it’s always very difficult for us to get that hair….Kilian, don’t stop being who you are…you are precious and God has obviously blessed you with a heart of gold,” said Paul.

Jeffrey Paul invited Kilian to lunch and promised to show him around the facility that makes the wigs. The “Wigs for Kids” founder said he would also try to set up a meeting between the boy and the child who will eventually receive a wig from his donated hair.