CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of West 49th St. just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

They found the 11-year-old with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officers administered first aid until Cleveland EMS arrived on the scene.

4000 block of W49th ST, Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the child may have accessed a firearm.

The department is still investigating the circumstances.