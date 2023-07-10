NEW RIEGEL, Ohio (WJW) – An 11-year-old was hit by a mini-van when he stepped off a sidewalk and into a roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, in the village of New Riegel in Seneca County.

Troopers say an 11-year-old boy was in front of a café on State Route 587 when he stepped into a roadway from between two parked cars. The 11-year-old was hit by the driver of a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, according to officials.

Nicholas was taken by Life Flight to a hospital in Toledo with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.