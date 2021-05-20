11-year-old girl used technique from crime show to leave police clue that helped catch her attempted abductor

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — An 11-year-old girl who escaped an attempted abduction at the bus stop used knowledge from her favorite TV show to leave police a clue that helped them identify the suspect.

The little girl, whose name is Alyssa, is seen on surveillance video waiting for the bus on May 18. A white Dodge Journey pulled up to her, and a man got out.

“The man got out of the vehicle holding a knife and came toward me, and I tried to run but he caught me,” Alyssa told TODAY.

The suspect is seen grabbing her before she struggles and breaks free to run home.

Alyssa said when he ran off, he took evidence with him.

Her favorite show is “Law and Order: SVU,” which she watches with her mom. Alyssa, who was playing with blue slime while she was waiting for her bus, made sure to get some of it on the suspect.

“I knew that might be better evidence if the cops did find him,” she told TODAY.

When police did locate the suspect, he had blue slime all over his arms, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

The suspect, Jared Stanga, 30, faces charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery in the case.

Simmons said Stanga had pulled up to the bus stop and talked to Alyssa two weeks ago. She and her mother reported it to her school’s principal.