11-year-old girl in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An 11-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting on Cleveland‘s west side Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a home on West 54th Street near Field Avenue. The Cleveland Division of Police said the girl was inside the house when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired.

Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a black Jeep Cherokee.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. According to a Cleveland EMS spokesman, she was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

