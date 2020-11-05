11-year-old girl in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An 11-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting on Cleveland‘s west side Wednesday night.
Emergency crews responded to a home on West 54th Street near Field Avenue. The Cleveland Division of Police said the girl was inside the house when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired.
Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a black Jeep Cherokee.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. According to a Cleveland EMS spokesman, she was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.
