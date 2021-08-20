11-year-old girl shot in backseat while mom pumps gas during drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that a child was shot Friday afternoon on the city’s east side.

An 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of a car when her mom was pumping gas.

Police say bullets came from the occupants of two cars that were shooting at each other while driving near 11602 Kinsman.

The child was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

