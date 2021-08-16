11-year-old from Tallmadge drowns at Portage Lakes State Park

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 photo)

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner reports an 11-year-old who was pulled from the water at Portage Lakes State Park over the weekend has passed away.

Ishmaran Basnet, of Tallmadge, was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday afternoon.

He was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. that day at Portage Lakes State Park in the area of 5031 Manchester Rd.

The New Franklin Fire Department and South Summit Water Rescue Team located the child in the water.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral