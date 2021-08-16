11-year-old from Tallmadge drowns at Portage Lakes State Park

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner reports an 11-year-old who was pulled from the water at Portage Lakes State Park over the weekend has passed away.

Ishmaran Basnet, of Tallmadge, was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday afternoon.

He was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. that day at Portage Lakes State Park in the area of 5031 Manchester Rd.

The New Franklin Fire Department and South Summit Water Rescue Team located the child in the water.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.