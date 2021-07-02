11-year-old dies after Wallace Lake incident that killed dad and brother

Cleveland Metroparks issue a warning after father, son drown in Wallace Lake (WJW)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– An 11-year-old girl died days after the incident at Wallace Lake that claimed the lives of her father and brother.

Veniuamin Lozitsky, 37, and his six children were swimming in the lake in Mill Stream Run Reservation in Berea Monday evening when three of them went under water.

The Cleveland Metroparks said crews pulled the girl from the lake after about an hour. Lozitsky and his 10-year-old son Luke were recovered about an hour later.

All three were taken to the hospital, where the father and son died. Lily Lozitsky died on Friday at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

