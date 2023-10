CLEVELAND (WJW) – An 11-year-old girl decided to calm her nerves while heading into surgery by dancing her way into the operating room at the Cleveland Clinic.

A video from Cleveland Clinic shows pediatric patient Vivian pirouetting to the sweet sounds of Taylor Swift down the hall, prior to a surgery to remove her tonsils and adenoids in September.

“Dancing makes us all feel a little better sometimes,” a spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic said. “It was a successful surgery all around!”