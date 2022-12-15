CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eleven-year-old PJ Ross is giving back to the hospital he spent so much time in, for the sixth year in a row. He donated toys from his toy drive to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital Thursday.

PJ’s parents, Bridget and Peter Ross, say he has had 23 surgeries to fix a rare disorder called craniosynostosis.

With each visit to University Hospitals, PJ became a collector of toys because the hospital staff always had a new one ready for him after surgery.

Six years ago, the Ross family got the news they had always hoped to receive: PJ was finally healthy.

PJ says he never forgot the time he spent in the hospital and wanted to give back. So, for the past six years, he has held a toy drive at his school every December and then donated to children that are patients at University Hospitals.

PJ donated the toys from this year’s toy drive at Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital Thursday at noon.

PJ’s goal each year is simple: collect as many toys as possible to help kids just like him.