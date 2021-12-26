11-year-old boy dead after Christmas Eve fire in Ohio home

(Courtesy of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department via their Facebook page)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — An 11-year-old boy died in a Christmas Eve fire in an Ohio home.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Fernwood Ave. in Toledo around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

When officers arrived they say they saw heavy fire venting from the windows on both the first and second floors of the two-story residential structure.

Crews made entry into the home and to the stairs to the second floor where they found the 11-year-old boy dead in a second-floor bedroom.

Five victims were able to escape the fire before crews arrived; Three of them were taken to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two were evaluated at the scene and suffered no injuries.

The boy’s identity and cause of death have not been released yet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews reported hearing working smoke alarms sounding in the home at the time of the fire.

This is the fourth fire-related fatality in Toledo for 2021.