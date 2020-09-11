11-year-old boy critically injured on Interstate 90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Emergency crews responded to Interstate 90 at Ontario Street in downtown Cleveland Friday afternoon for an injured 11-year-old boy, EMS officials said.

The child was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Further details on the incident are not available at this time.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right two eastbound lanes are blocked near the Abbey Avenue exit heading into downtown.

