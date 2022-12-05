YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The United States Marshals Service on Monday announced a $10,000 reward for information that will directly lead to the arrest of a wanted fugitive.

Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted for aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted for tampering with evidence, according to a release from U.S. Marshals.

Andre McCoy (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

McCoy is about 5′ 9″ tall and weighs around 215 lbs. with tattoos near his left ear, on his right wrist and stomach.

Andre McCoy (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

McCoy is charged in connection with the murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in Sept. 21, 2020. Sweeney was reportedly shot during what police believe to be a robbery in a home where Rowan was staying with his mother, according to the release.

Officials say McCoy was taken to the hospital the night of the shooting but allegedly left before police could speak with him. He has not been seen since.

If you have information that could lead to McCoy’s location and arrest, call 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.