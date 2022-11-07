CLEVELAND (WJW) — Masked suspects who rammed a stolen car into an Akron gun store early Thursday, Nov. 3, stole a total of 30 firearms, authorities said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and firearms trade association the National Shooting Sports Foundation are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to the suspects’ arrest and conviction, according to a news release.

At least three people wearing masks, gloves and heavy coats were seen on surveillance footage driving a stolen car through the storefront of Summit Armory along North Cleveland Massillon Road in Akron.

“You could see where it was definitely planned. It wasn’t a last-minute thing. They parked at the end of the parking lot, out here a couple guys were waiting laying in the grass, so they clearly knew what they were doing,” Tim Ostrander, the business owner, told FOX 8.





They reportedly stole 27 handguns and three long guns from the store before fleeing in a different vehicle, according to the release. The bureau’s Columbus division and the Bath Police Department are investigating the theft.

“For law enforcement, it’s always a very big concern with guns out there and especially our efforts when responding to a situation like this the safety of our officers and the safety of the community as a whole,” Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli told FOX 8.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), at ATFTips@atf.gov or through its website. Tipsters can also use the ReportIt app available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store, or by visiting ReportIt.com.

The reward is part of a cooperative initiative between the bureau and the foundation to investigate firearms thefts from federally licensed retailers.