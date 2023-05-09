[Editor’s Note: The video above shows the aftermath of the smash-and-grab at D&D Precision in April.]

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) – There is now a $10,000 reward up for grabs for anyone who can help authorities track down the people responsible for stealing several firearms from a gun shop in Stark County.

The crime happened on April, 25, just after 4 a.m.

Police say four suspects crashed a stolen KIA Soul into D&D Precision in Canal Fulton.

The thieves then took nine firearms from the shop and fled from the scene in another vehicle just two minutes after the crash.

Surveillance photos of the suspects wearing masks have now been released.

According to the gun shop’s Facebook page, the business temporarily closed after the break-in but has since reopened and in light of the event is even offering a “Smash & Grab sale.”

The $10,000 reward money is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Tipsters can also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website.