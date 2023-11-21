[In the player above, see unusual animals spotted in Ohio.]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Youth hunters bagged more than 10,000 white-tailed deer during the state’s two-day gun hunting season for young hunters this past weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

That’s well above the three-year average between 2020 and 2022, which was about 7,600 deer, according to a news release. The total included more than 5,700 antlered deer and more than 4,300 antlerless deer.

Three Northeast Ohio counties had some of the highest tag counts for this year’s season, which was on Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19:

Tuscarawas: 391 Coshocton: 365 Muskingum: 304 Knox: 293 Holmes: 267 Guernsey: 261 Licking: 256 Harrison: 239 Belmont: 209 Richland: 205

Each fall, those age 17 and younger can go gun hunting with a non-hunting adult statewide before the statewide gun hunting season starts. The state issued nearly 42,000 youth deer permits this year, which are valid for all the remaining deer hunting seasons in Ohio.

The next gun season runs from Monday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 3, and is for all ages. A “bonus” gun hunting weekend is set for Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. Muzzleloader season is from Saturday, Jan. 6, to Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Archery season runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.