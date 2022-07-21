SHREVE, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service confirms a 105-mph tornado tore through Shreve in Wayne and Holmes counties Wednesday night.

The tornado was on the ground for about 4 minutes. The EF-1 left a path 300 feet wide and 2.24 miles long.

FOX 8 Weather was live on the air (as seen in the video above) reporting on the rotation that included possible debris. No one was hurt in the storm, according to NWS. The survey team says the tornado destroyed several barns and damaged roofs while snapping and uprooting trees just northeast of Centerville and Schaaf roads.

Bob Kauffman says he was settling in for the evening when he heard wind and rain, but he didn’t think it was that bad until he looked outside and saw a barn that had been in his family for 147 years had been destroyed.

“It did not sound like I assume a tornado sounds like, I’ve heard it sounds like a freight train coming, no. I was totally taken aback when I looked out and saw no barn,” Kauffman told Fox 8 News.

Fox 8 Drone video shows Kauffman’s barn spread out on his property in all directions around where it has stood since 1875.

Holmes County Commissioner David Hall says he was out along with others as “spotters” when they became concerned about a weather radar image.

“We had one (storm front) coming from the Richland and Ashland County area, a front coming in but also another front coming west and they were merging,” said Hall.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area just before 9:00 pm.

“We started seeing a bow, a bow echo and that told us that we potentially had rotation,” said Hall, who was not surprised that the storm would be officially declared a tornado.

Hall credits residents with paying close attention to warnings when they are issued.

Wednesday’s storm hit the same area where another storm, with winds as high as 93 miles per hour, downed as many as 10,000 trees in Holmes County alone just five weeks ago.

That storm was not declared a tornado but described as a derecho.

“It took about sixty percent of our electrical grid out so a lot of these power lines that were fixed five weeks ago and a lot of the poles, we are still in cleanup mode from five weeks ago,” said Hall.

Hall said Wednesday’s twister followed almost the exact same path.

Kauffman says he hopes to work with his insurance company to replace his destroyed barn with another one that resembles what he and his family lost.

In the meantime, both he and Hall say they hope not to have another storm like it anytime soon.

“Well, we are resilient in this county. We are going to figure out a way how to fix things but, no, I don’t want another one of these. I don’t want to see another one.” said Hall.