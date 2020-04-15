104-year-old woman survives battle against COVID-19; diagnosed two days after birthday

WINONA, Wisc. (Winona Daily News ) — Vera Mueller, a 104-year-old resident of Sauer Health Care in Winona, recently beat the odds by surviving COVID-19. She may even be one of the oldest in the country to do so.

Two days after her birthday on March 23, Vera was diagnosed with the disease that is quickly spreading around the globe, her son Bob Mueller said.

Her symptoms included a fever, nausea and a cough, which were treated with Tylenol and oxygen as she rested in quarantine.

The care of the staff was not the only factor that helped the former homemaker, who spent her life focusing on her family, win the battle against the deadly disease.

Bob said she was able to survive because of “her faith, for one, and then the love for her family.”

He said she also powered through because she had the goal of returning to her own room, which she had grown used to as a 13-year-resident of Sauer.

Her family, including Bob, would visit her at her window during her quarantine. Bob remembered her not looking very well during those visits.

The family would attempt to speak with her over the phone, but she was only able to speak for about a minute at a time due to exhaustion. That would lead to her having to quickly hang up the phone.

The inability to talk with her took a toll on the family as they saw her suffer from COVID-19. They didn’t give up, though, going almost every day to visit with her.

Younger members of the family would even put pictures, signs and Easter eggs in the window for her.

Bob remembers feeling fear that he would lose her because of the disease, but he continued to witness her strong faith in action throughout the experience.

“One night, she wasn’t doing very well at all but I was watching her through the window there yet and I can see her lips moving. And I knew what she was doing. She was saying her prayers like she always does every day,” Bob said.

Bob finally knew that she would survive when she was brought back to her normal room on April 6. She looked a little better by this point, he said, and she was excited and smiling while leaving quarantine.

Even though she’s recovered from COVID-19, Vera is still tired and healing.

“It’s still hour by hour, day by day, is what we take it with her,” Bob said.

The COVID-19 battle has been a learning experience for the family.

“I just learned to treasure each day we have with her yet. She’s still there for us and everybody and, like I say, we just take it a day at a time and when we get to see her and talk to her and wave to her or blow kisses to her, that means a lot right there,” Bob said.

Bob said she is loving, faithful and dedicated to her family. And her family is thrilled to be able to see Vera heal from the disease and continue to be there with them.