100th anniversary of shortstop Ray Chapman’s death honored at Lake View Cemetery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On a rainy Sunday in Cleveland, baseball fans gathered to remember Raymond Johnson Chapman, who was hit in the head by a pitch 100 years ago and never recovered.

Chapman, a shortstop for Cleveland his entire career (for the Naps and Indians), was the first and only baseball player to die from an injury sustained during a major league game. The 29-year-old died 12 hours after he was hit with a baseball thrown by Carl Mays, on Aug. 17, 1920.

He is buried in Lake View Cemetery, where people often leave flowers and gifts in honor of the Tribe’s home opener.

Today, baseball history buffs and fans alike braved the weather to remember the player once more.

Chapman’s death helped lead the 1920 ban on throwing a spitball and later to batters wearing helmets while at the plate.

