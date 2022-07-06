MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) — Hundreds of animals were rescued during a drug bust in Mogadore on Tuesday.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Mogadore police had a search warrant at a home on 2nd Avenue where they found two firearms, ammunition and items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances including a digital scale, THC wax and Hashish oil, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

What they found next was not in the search warrant but prompted them to call the Portage County Animal Protective League.

Once on the scene, the APL found and removed five dogs, one cat, one rabbit, four ferrets, five snakes, three tarantulas, a scorpion, two alligators, three turtles, one snapping turtle, 300 fish, six ducks and two geese, the post says.

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be presented for future criminal indictments.

The controlled substances was sent to BCI for further chemical analysis.

Portage County Job and Family Services is also involved regarding a child who resides in the residence.