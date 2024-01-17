[In the player above, learn when Ohio Lottery drawings are held.]

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — An Oak Harbor man won six figures on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Aaron Bogard won the top $100,000 prize on a Holiday Lucky Times 10 ticket, according to a Wednesday news release. That’s $72,000 after taxes.

The $5 ticket was sold at the Hy-Miler gas station along West Fremont Road in Port Clinton, according to the lottery.

The ticket costs $5, according to the lottery. The ticket’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.64.

As of Wednesday, four of the top prizes were still up for grabs, according to the lottery.