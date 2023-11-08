CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A $5 scratch-off ticket turned into big money for one lucky winner in Cuyahoga Falls.

According to Ohio Lottery, the winning ticket, worth $100,000 before taxes, was sold at the Acme Fresh Market on Bailey Road.

The winner, Charlene Smith, will receive $72,000 after state and federal taxes, lottery officials say.

The Wheel of Fortune scratch-off game still has three top prizes left, as of Wednesday. Learn about the game and others at Ohio Lottery’s website.

So, what about the big lottery prizes? The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $223 million and the Powerball jackpot sits at $196 million.