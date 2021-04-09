$100,000 bond set for man accused of claiming he had bomb at Perry Nuclear Power Plant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A $100,000 bond was set for the man who authorities say claimed to have a bomb at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

Michael D. Fogelsong, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of making false alarms and aggravated trespass during a hearing Friday in the Painesville Municipal Court.

Deputies were called to the plant, located on Center Road in North Perry Village, shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday for a man refusing to leave. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Fogelsong drove a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer to the facility’s entrance and claimed there was a bomb inside.

After an investigation on the scene, the sheriff’s office said no bomb was found in the truck or trailer.

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said in a news release on Thursday that there is no ongoing threat or imminent threat to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

The judge ordered a mental health evaluation.