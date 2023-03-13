GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A minister has entered not guilty pleas to several charges, including sexual battery and sexual imposition against a minor.

Dennis Laferty, 37, appeared in Geauga County Common Pleas Court Monday to face the charges. He was indicted Friday by the Geauga County Grand Jury.

“He has to surrender his passport and there were other standard conditions including reporting to a pretrial officer if he does make bond,” said Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz.

Flaiz stressed the case remains under investigation.

Laferty was a pastor of Thompson United Methodist Church on Madison Road in Thompson Township.

“If anyone has any information on this case they should call us right away,” said Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “We still have a lot of investigation to do.”

Laferty is due back in court soon.