CLEVELAND (WJW) — The reward for a missing Cleveland teen has now increased to $10,000.

Keshaun Williams, 15, was reported missing June 20, with an Amber Alert issued several days later. Despite various leads, the teen has still not been found.

That month, Williams’ mother Sherice Snowden told FOX 8 her son was last seen attending a house party June 17 on Gertrude Ave. His SIM card was reportedly taken out of his phone at Washington Park.

Keshaun Williams, Courtesy: Cleveland police

“Keshaun never misses church on Sunday,” Snowden told FOX 8 at the time. “He never misses boxing practice. Always going to come home to eat, because he loves to eat. He would have texted me; he would have called me.”

The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children & Adults announced Williams’ grandmother is hosting a canvassing event in the area he was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 23. Anyone who wants to help can meet up at Newburgh Heights’ Washington Park between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have information in the case is asked to call police at 216-623-5400 or call 911.