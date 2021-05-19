$10,000 reward for unsolved murder of Akron teen Taylor Robinson

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The reward for the 2013 murder of Taylor Robinson has been increased to $10,000.

The 19-year-old was last seen on May 3, 2013.

On that day, her mother dropped her off at a home health care job in the 700 block of Kipling Ave. in Akron.

“I told her I loved her. And, I told her I would see her in the morning. She said ‘ok, I love you,’” her mother Carmella Rucker told FOX 8 in a previous interview about the last time she saw her daughter.

When she went to pick up Taylor from her overnight home healthcare job, she wasn’t there. “I knew she didn’t just wander off. I knew something was wrong,” Rucker said.

Taylor’s remains were found by hikers in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park several months later in September of 2013.

Investigators have not said how she died.

The Silent Angels group has upped its reward to $5,000.

Summit County Crime Stoppers is also offering $5,000.

Anyone with a tip or information on the case can contact Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or Tim Dimoff direct at 330-255-1101, ext. 303.

