HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Treasure hunters will soon be raiding Hocking Hills in search of a massive prize.

$10,000 in cash is up for grabs.

According to organizers, they handed out “$10,000 in cash to the brilliant mind that cracked all the clues,” in the first two hunts.

Now, hunt number 3 is set to begin on September 14.

“This thrilling adventure will guide participants through the enchanting mysteries of Hocking Hills, leading them to uncharted territories and hidden wonders,” the website reads.

“$10,000 cash prize for whoever successfully breaks the curse of #TheHockingHills First,” organizers write.

Updates and rules and regulations here.