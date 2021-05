AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of a beloved, 4-legged friend.

Champ went missing from Aurora, according to a Facebook post from police yesterday.

Champ’s family says he’s been missing since Thursday at around 9:45 p.m.

The pure-bred golden retriever was just 10 weeks old when the family of three, one of them an 8-year-old boy, welcomed him into their home.

8-year-old Channing with Champ

Champ is about 11 months old now.

If you find Champ, call 216-650-2521.