[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is hiring more than 50 temporary workers to help verify petition signatures.

“This is an excellent opportunity to support the democratic process and to gain experience in election administration,” reads a Tuesday news release.

The seasonal job pays $15 per hour and includes paid training beginning later this month. Candidates need basic computer skills, but there’s no other experience necessary.

Candidates must be able to work from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They must also be registered to vote and cannot be running as a candidate for the election during which they’ll be working.

You can check your voter registration here.

Under state statute, anyone convicted of a felony is disqualified from serving as an election officer.

“These jobs are ideal for students and others who want to earn over a thousand dollars by working for at least two weeks,” reads the release. “Opportunities to work additional weeks may also be available.”

Those interested are urged to apply as soon as possible on the board’s website. For more information, call 216-443-6600.

Watch a briefing on the hirings livestreamed Tuesday to the board’s Facebook page.