[Editor’s Note: In the video above check out FOX 8‘s One Tank Trip to Kitty Bubble Café.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Calling all kitty lovers!

More than 1,000 cats will soon make their way to Cleveland as part of the Cat Fancier’s Association’s (CFA) International Cat Show & Expo.

The two-day event is back after a four-year hiatus and will take place Oct. 14-15 at the I-X Center.

According to a press release, the event will boast cats of all kinds – from fancy to athletic; of course adoptable; even famous social media influencer cats. And everything in between.

“The CFA International Cat Show and Expo promises to be a feast for the senses featuring fancy feline competitions, costume and cosplay contests, captivating hands-on experiences, education, and over 100 vendor booths packed with the most adorable, unique, and irresistible cat-themed merchandise,” read a release.

Tickets are $14-$16 and can be purchased at the door or in advance.

To find out more about the CFA International Cat Show and Expo, CLICK HERE.