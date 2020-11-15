100-year-old WWII veteran gets a birthday surprise in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A WWII veteran turned 100 years old today, and was surprised with a big celebration.

Stan Jewell, a VFW Post 4929 member, was thinking he’d have to celebrate quietly at the Hudson Grand Retirement Facility where he lives, as the spot was on lockdown after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Instead, members of the VFW showed up to offer a salute on the front lawn and Jewell’s friends and family drove by in a car parade.

“I don’t believe it,” Jewell said. “All those people … it’s wonderful.”

Jewell served on the USS Cod during the war.

