100-year-old nun known for praying for all at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center contracts COVID-19

Photo courtesy St. Vincent Charity

CLEVELAND (WJW) — St. Vincent Charity Medical Center is asking for prayers for one woman who is near and dear to their community.

For the last 30 years, Sister Xavier, a nun with the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, has been handling prayer requests for the Cleveland medical center’s patients, employees and anyone else in need, praying for people daily.

The nun has now tested positive for COVID-19.

“I would be pleased to have people praying for me,” Xavier said in a statement. “However, I now have more time now than ever to pray harder each day for each of you and your intentions.”

The sister is reportedly “doing well.” She worked for the medical center for years before retiring.

