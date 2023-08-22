***Related video above: Ohio K-9s arrive in Hawaii, searching for wildfire victims***

MAUI, Hawaii (WJW) – In an aerial photo that looks almost unreal, a 100-year-old wooden home still stands untouched after everything around it lies in ruin — devastated by the Hawaii wildfires.

Two weeks after the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century, Maui officials continue searching for hundreds of people unaccounted for. As of Tuesday morning, there are 115 people confirmed dead.

Among the ruins and rubble of the Lahaina community is Trip Millikin’s home on Front Street, which remarkably survived the wildfires with no visible damage.

An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023. Embattled officials in Hawaii who have been criticized for the lack of warnings as a deadly wildfire ripped through a town insisted on August 16 that sounding emergency sirens would not have saved lives. At least 110 people died when the inferno levelled Lahaina last week on the island of Maui, with some residents not aware their town was at risk until they saw flames for themselves. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview with the Honolulu Civil Beat, Millikin said he and his wife Dora were visiting Massachusetts when the fires swept through their neighborhood.

“It looks like it was photoshopped in,” he told the Civil Beat.

According to Fox News, the Millikins bought the home in 2021 and have spent the past two years renovating it. The home was built using California redwood, which has fire-resistant properties, but that didn’t stop the flames from destroying the home next door.

During renovations, the couple also installed commercial-grade steel roof, the Civil Beat reports.

However, according to the publication, experts believe their decision to surround the home with river stones could have made the biggest difference, since nothing within five feet of it was combustible.

The couple told the Civil Beat they hope to use their home as a community hub for others trying to rebuild there.