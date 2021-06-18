100-year-old Cleveland movie theater delays reopening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — People were upset Friday night to find out the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood will not reopen on July 17, as previously announced.

“It is disappointing. It brings an air of sadness to community when everything isn’t up and running,” said Meghan Suchy, resident.

The postponement was announced by the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, a non profit that owns the 100-year-old theater.

In a newsletter to residents, they cited a lack fundraising and delayed federal relief grants as the reason.

“It is a big loss. A big loss to the neighborhood,” said Tony Adorno, resident.

Adorno has lived in Gordon Square for 22 years.

“It’s a shame we don’t have enough people supporting them. But the pandemic has taken a toll on all of us. Everyone is paying the price. It’s sad to see this closed. It’s kind of a monument in the neighborhood,” he said.

The Capitol Theatre is one of only two cinemas left in the city of Cleveland. The only theater on the city’s west side.

The theater is asking for community donations through their ‘Centennial Campaign’ to hit $50,000 so they can reopen. Those interested in donating can do so online.