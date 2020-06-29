100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland over the past two days

CLEVELAND (WJW) The Cleveland Department of Public Health released new statistics on the spread of COVID-19 in our city over the recent weeks.

Director of Public Health Merle Gordon presented the new data to Cleveland City Council Monday morning.

According to Gordon, there have been 74 deaths since March and over the past two days the health department has recorded 100 positive cases in the city.

The new data comes one day after Cleveland reported the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the outbreak, a total of 75.

“Make no mistake – the virus has not gone away. If we don’t double down on prevention and take these measures seriously, the effects will be devastating,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in the release.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports spikes started June 3 and June 4 as more people started going out to bars and restaurants.

Regarding the profiles of those cases, the Cleveland Health Department said Monday there is a rise of people in their 20s testing positive for COVID-19 this month.

Gordon said, “We are watching this every day.” She advises everyone to stay home unless you have to go out.

The health department will be working with local non-profit agencies in the coming weeks to provide face coverings for all Clevelanders.

