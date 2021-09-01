100 mph chase in Cleveland; suspect crashes into other drivers in getaway attempt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a suspect involved in a chase with officers.

It started around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say officers began the vehicle pursuit in the area of W. 25th St.

The chase headed east on I-90 and onto 71 south and I-480 east at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Cleveland police terminated the chase after 15 minutes and later found the car crashed at the top of the State Rd. exit ramp.

Cleveland police worked with Parma to set up a perimeter and searched with a K-9 and a drone.

They didn’t find the suspect.

According to witnesses, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the top of the exit ramp.

That caused the suspect’s vehicle to slam into a wall.

A witness says the suspect went south on foot.

Police have not said why they began pursuing the suspect.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.