AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett on Friday was very candid addressing accusations against his department and his officers that he says have resulted in threats against the officers, distrust of his department and division within the community.

“I’m here to tell the Akron community that what has been reported is crap, 100% crap,” said Mylett.

Mylett says accusations made during an Aug. 30 news conference by Rev. Raymond Greene, the executive director of Freedom Bloc in Akron, concerned him so deeply he reached out to Greene for details to help Mylett investigate them.

Speaking during a news conference held by attorneys for the family of Jayland Walker, Greene said of demonstrators, “they are ultimately being beaten up, taken to abandoned locations and off-site locations, being beaten up… they are leaving with broken arms, broken noses, broken faces. They are losing jobs, losing their houses. We have several protesters who are now homeless because they have been beaten up by the police and the police are trying to make it their fault.”

“Immediately after I watched (the news conference), I sent an email to the individual who was making this claim and I told him that this statement disturbed me and I need to know when this happened, where this happened, who it happened to. I asked that individual to please provide the names, locations and dates of what he’s describing as we are leaving people with broken arms, broken noses and broken faces. I never received a response. To this day, I never received a response and that email was sent out on Sept. 1,” said Mylett.

FOX 8 News also reached out to Greene requesting the same details and, as of Friday evening, had also not received a response.

Mylett is concerned about accusations made regarding the arrest of Tyrone Brown on Aug. 28, just two days before that news conference.

Brown, who was picked up in the Highland Square area of Akron, has claimed that officers took him behind the Lebron James I-Promise School and beat him up.

Mylett said the accusation made him look at the body camera video from the officers involved in the arrest and says the videos paint a completely different picture.

“Next week we will be releasing the bodycam footage of the entire interaction with this individual that claims that we beat him. You will see the officer opening the back door as the medics are about to treat him and ask if he’s OK and again treating him with respect.” said Mylett.

Mylett said, when he was questioned about his injuries, Brown told the officers they happened in a parking lot at Highland Square.

“Again all of that body camera footage of us interacting with him will be released to include the lieutenant asking him about the situation and him saying he doesn’t have any problems with the Akron Police Department and culminating with his interaction with our officers, thanking the officer, lifting his hand up and fist bumping the officer,” said Mylett. “Tensions are high. People are on edge and it doesn’t take much to create this increased level of animosity and it doesn’t serve anybody except the people who are trying to further this narrative.”

In the weeks since the June 27 fatal police involved shooting of Walker, there have been numerous demonstrations in Akron.

The vast majority of them have been peaceful, but there have been instances where demonstrators were arrested by police, including a July 3 demonstration in which numerous windows of downtown buildings were smashed.

“To gather, to assemble and protest, everybody has a constitutional right to do that, but what they don’t have a constitutional right to do is to bring weapons into protests and use those weapons to break the windows of businesses that are trying to provide a service to this community. They don’t have a right to set dumpsters on fire or set buildings on fire. They don’t have a right to do that and that’s what we saw on the night of July 3,” said Mylett.

Akron’s chief says if he and his officers are to be held accountable for their actions then the same standard should apply to everyone in the community, including those who are making public accusations against officers which he believes are embellished or completely false.

“If they are coming forward to intentionally mislead, to harm, to damage then yeah, they should. I think the motivation is something that should be taken into consideration,” said Mylett.”They have got tremendous responsibility because they have influence over a lot of people. My ask and my hope is that when people are reporting things out to the public, it’s the truth and it’s accurate and I can tell you, based on the video footage that I watched of that incident that night, none of this happened.”