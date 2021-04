PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A 100 car parade was held Saturday in honor of a WWII veteran’s 100th birthday.

Walter Pasela, of Parma, turned 100 on Friday. His family and friends celebrated his monumental birthday with a car parade.

His children organized the parade as a way to honor his many accomplishments over the years.

Pasela is a Cleveland native. He is an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. His loved ones say he was also a local steelworker.