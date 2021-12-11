100 Black Men organization honors community leaders with masquerade ball in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday evening, 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland organization hosted a splashy masquerade ball celebration at the downtown Cleveland Marriott to help honor community leaders exemplifying excellence.

FOX 8’s own Wayne Dawson served as master of ceremonies (as seen in the video above) at the event.

The organization is comprised of successful Black businessmen and professionals who are dedicated to mentoring younger men of color, putting them on the path to success.

This year’s honorees included Donald J. Holly III, superintendent of Warrensville Heights City School District and Dr. Teresa Dews, president of Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital.

100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland was chartered in 1997 as part of the national organization.