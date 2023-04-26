CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fox 8 News will air a series of stories marking the 10th anniversary of the rescue of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who escaped a decade of captivity on May 6, 2013.

The three women returned home to worldwide fanfare. Now, a decade later, all three are using their past to create a better future.

Berry helps find missing persons on Fox 8 and believes it’s her calling.

DeJesus has opened the Cleveland Family Center to help families of missing people.

Knight, now known as Lily Rose Lee, runs a non-profit animal rescue from her home.

The fourth person rescued that day was Amanda’s daughter, Jocelyn, who is now 16.

Each woman reveals something new about herself on Fox 8 News. Berry found true love, DeJesus has plans for a future career, and Lee explains how the public can help her give animals a second chance at life.