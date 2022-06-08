CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora will be back in court this week, more than 10 years after he was convicted.
Dimora was found guilty of 33 counts, including of racketeering, bribery, conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy and tax charges on May 9, 2012. He’s currently serving 28 years in prison. But a judge earlier this year tossed out two of his convictions.
He’ll be resentenced Wednesday.
Dozens of FBI raided his home in Independence in 2008. Federal prosecutors said Dimora took more than $166,000 in bribes in cash, home improvements, services from prostitutes and trips to Las Vegas.
In exchange, Dimora used his role of county commissioner to steer contracts to his associates, get them jobs and raises, and intervene on pending cases to judges, according to testimony.
In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice released more than 1,200 exhibits from the trial, like photos of Dimora at a Las Vegas pool and hotels where he stayed.
The resentencing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.