CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora will be back in court this week, more than 10 years after he was convicted.

Dimora was found guilty of 33 counts, including of racketeering, bribery, conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy and tax charges on May 9, 2012. He’s currently serving 28 years in prison. But a judge earlier this year tossed out two of his convictions.

He’ll be resentenced Wednesday.

Dozens of FBI raided his home in Independence in 2008. Federal prosecutors said Dimora took more than $166,000 in bribes in cash, home improvements, services from prostitutes and trips to Las Vegas.

In exchange, Dimora used his role of county commissioner to steer contracts to his associates, get them jobs and raises, and intervene on pending cases to judges, according to testimony.

Check out some of those photos in the gallery below:











Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Master bedroom bathroom; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Basement bathroom; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Sauna; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Sauna; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Basement; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Basement; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Master bedroom closet; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Family Room; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Kitchen; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Dining Room; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice released more than 1,200 exhibits from the trial, like photos of Dimora at a Las Vegas pool and hotels where he stayed.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)



(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

The resentencing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.