BIRCH RUN, Michigan (WJW) – A 10-year-old child led police on a mile-long chase down Interstate 75 near Birch Run, Michigan, according to troopers.

It happened on May 27.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) stated that the vehicle was disabled by OnStar after the driver refused to stop.

Several 911 callers reported that a child was driving a car on I-75.

The juvenile driver escaped from the stolen car before being taken into custody nearby. Fortunately, no one was injured during the chase.

The child was then booked at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to MLive, the child told officers that he had taken the car to drive to see his mother in Detroit.