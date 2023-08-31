HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old allegedly stabbed a man while trying to protect her mom.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about a man stabbed in the leg at an apartment complex in Houston.

The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Investigators later learned that he was allegedly stabbed by a 10-year-old girl. Investigators say she stepped in to stop the man from assaulting her mom.

“Awful situation for a 10-year-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Facebook. “Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers or other family members are impacted.”

The investigation is ongoing.