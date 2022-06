CLEVELAND (WJW) – Doctors at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children are treating a 10-year-old for shooting injuries.

Early Monday morning, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to E 77th St. and Donald Ave. They found the child with critical injuries from a shooting. The incident happened in a car in the driveway of the home.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

FOX 8 will update you when they release new information on the case.