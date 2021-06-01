10-year-old killed in Huron County fire

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what caused a deadly fire at a home in Bronson Township in Huron County.

Calls went out just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Townline Rd 131.

Initial reports said there was smoke in the basement of the home, and after a short time flames were coming out of the windows.

The Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department fought the flames with help from other departments.

They say the fire started in the basement.

10-year-old Micaiah Drennen was killed in the fire.

Four others who were in the home got out safely, but the family lost their home and all their belongings as well.

“There are no words sufficient to describe the pain and loss our family is experiencing,” Micaiah’s aunt, Jennifer Waller, wrote on a GoFundMe page for a celebration of life and assistance for the family.