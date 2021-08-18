10-year-old girl killed in violent night in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police in Youngstown are investigating two shootings that killed two, including a 10-year-old girl and wounded at least four people.

The girl was killed and three adults wounded in a shooting about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Samuel Avenue, and at South and Palmer Avenues.

About 2:20 a.m. police found a 40-year-old man shot to death in a pickup truck and his 42-year-old male passenger was wounded.

It is not clear where the victims at Palmer and South Avenues were first shot. Officers collected about 20 shell casings in the intersection of Palmer and Gibson Avenues.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said it is not known if both shootings are connected. He said detectives will be checking to see if there is a link.

On Samuel Avenue, a woman was shrieking as the body was taken out of the house.

“Please, let me see her! Please! Please! She’s the only daughter I have!”

One of the detectives on the scene gently said, “Ma’am,” and went over to talk to her.

Two separate teams of detectives are investigating and some of them are at St. Elizabeth Health Center to interview survivors.

Foley said he did not want to comment on whether the people on Samuel Avenue were shot inside or outside the home.

Neighbors across the street gathered on their lawns, some with umbrellas to ward off light rain, as police processed the crime scene.

Almost a year ago, a man was wounded in the same house on Samuel Avenue on Aug, 22.

At South and Palmer Avenues, a woman pulled up in a parking lot next to the truck where the deceased person was inside.

This gives the city 20 homicides for the year and a total of at least 89 people shot. Last year at this time, Youngstown had seen 56 people shot, including 17 of the 18 homicide victims.

Seven of the city’s homicide victims this year are 19 or younger. The girl on Samuel is the youngest victim this year. Three other victims were 19, one was 18, one was 17, and another 16.

The city ended 2020 with a total of 28 homicides, 27 by gunfire and 98 people shot overall.