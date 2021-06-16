10-year-old boy dies after saving sister from drowning in river

HUDSON, South Dakota (WJW) — A 10-year-old died while rescuing his sister from a river in Hudson, South Dakota.

KELO reports Ricky Sneve was fishing with his sister and two brothers in the Big Sioux River on Saturday.

He wound up jumping in the water when the siblings fell in.

“His dad went to go help the other two out, and Ricky went in after his sister and got his sister to shore, and he didn’t come back up,” said Toni Dumans, a family friend.

Crews recovered Ricky’s body four hours later.

Dumas said Ricky loved to help people.

