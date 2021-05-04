10 men, including teacher, arrested during Summit County human trafficking operation

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office today released information on the arrests of 10 men, including one teacher, during a human trafficking operation.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals were arrested and charged for engaging in prostitution after answering an on-line advertisement offering explicit sexual services in exchange for a cash payment: Dominic Falcon, 22, of Uniontown; Grant Abbe, 51, of Rootstown; Joseph Jasinski, 37, of Garfield Heights; Cory Messner, 41, of Wadsworth; John Lammlein, 51, of Hartville; William Auld, 50, of Canton; Mark Pucci, 62, of Massillon; David Delong, 60, of Massillon; Mohammad Shafaq, 41, of Enola, PA; Randy Moore, 41, of Bethel, NC.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, David Delong, age 60, is a teacher at Massillon City School District.

Several human trafficking victims were identified during the operation and offered services at the scene by RAHAB Ministries and the Rape Crisis Center of Summit and Medina Counties, part of the Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Akron Police Department, Adult Parole Authority and the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted in the operation.