NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — A human trafficking sting in North Olmsted on Thursday resulted in the arrests of 10 men, including a local middle school teacher, an executive at a local nonprofit and a man living in the country illegally.

Another of the 10 suspects was previously charged with promoting prostitution and jailed, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

“Yesterday was a banner day for the task force,” Yost is quoted in a Friday news release. “Their commitment to wiping out the scourge of human trafficking is making a difference in the lives of the victims and having a big impact on the region.”

(Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Arrested Thursday in a one-day operation headed up by North Olmsted police, the Westshore Enforcement Bureau and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were:

Ahmed Aljabri, 41, of Cleveland

Sha Chuwan, 32, of Erie, Pennsylvania

Dan Keenan Jr., 53, of Westlake

William Minor, 52, of Cleveland

Jeffrey Ohl, 53, of LaGrange

Erwin Palma-Torres, 30, of Garrettsville

Jacob Safran, 32, of Royal Oak, Michigan

Raymond Schillinger, 53, of Akron

Carl Whepley Jr., 55, of Perry

Errol Jackson, 35, of Lorain

Jackson is a registered Tier III sex offender previously arrested for promoting prostitution and currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to the attorney general’s office. He’s expected to face additional charges.

Seven potential victims of human trafficking were identified during the sting, and they were directed to resources like the Canopy Child Advocacy Center, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the Harriett Tubman Movement, according to the release.

“The North Olmsted Police Department will not tolerate this type of activity in our city,” Police Chief Bob Wagner is quoted in the release. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute those individuals that come to our city and violate our laws. We greatly appreciate the help from our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing this relationship in the future.”